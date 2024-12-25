Christmas 3D Performance At Saint Sophia Cathedral In Kyiv Draws Over 2,000 Visitors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The interactive Christmas performance for children and adults, Voices of Those Who Heard Eternity, at the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv has already attracted over two thousand visitors, including foster families and large adoptive families.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska shared this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to Zelenska, this year, as warmth and hope are needed more than ever, the Olena Zelenska Foundation is hosting the Christmas performance Voices of Those Who Heard Eternity.

"In the Saint Sophia Cathedral – a sacred site with a thousand-year history – the spirit of Kyivan Rus' comes alive. This unique location provides the perfect setting for a tale intertwining Christmas traditions with our grand past," the First Lady noted.

To bring this concept to life, the foundation enlisted the talented director Olena Koliadenko.

"The performance is not just about the magic of the holiday but also about the strength of Ukrainian history, which sustains us even in the toughest times. Christmas reminds us that light always follows darkness and that faith and love help us build a better future," Zelenska added.

The performance remains ongoing, with over two thousand children and adults having attended in recent days. Special showings were arranged for groups of children from foster and large adoptive families, as well as children supported by various civic organizations.

As previously reported, the interactive performance Voices of Those Who Heard Eternity is scheduled to run from December 20 to December 29.