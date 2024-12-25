Russian Missile Attack: Explosions In Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A number of blasts were reported in the city of Dnipro amid the ongoing air raid alert.

This is reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

An air raid alert has been declared throughout Ukraine.

Ukrainefor missile strike as Tu-95MS bombers take off in Russia

Nearly a dozen explosions were reported in Kharkiv in the wake of reports that more Russian missiles may be targeting the city. Civil non-residential infrastructure has been affected by the strike, local authorities say.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert has been declared throughout Ukraine over the threat of Russian kamikaze drones.

Also, Russia launched at Ukraine a number of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea area.

