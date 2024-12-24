Germany sends large aid packages to Ukraine

(MENAFN) A huge military assist package from Germany, named as one of the hugest so far, has been sent to Ukraine, it contains advanced air defense systems and other crucial materials.

That is in line with the German authorities’ website, Ukrinform states.



The package contains: sixth IRIS-T SLM and fifth IRIS-T SLS air defense systems, each has two launchers and missiles; two extra Patriot launchers, supplementing the two lately sent; 12 armored vehicles with kinetic defense systems (made by Diehl Defense, marking their first delivery to Ukraine).



Also, Germany has sent to Ukraine two Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft pistols with 65,000 rounds of bullets (made of which was currently resumed), two TRML-4D air surveillance radars, and AIM-9L/I-1 Sidewinder missiles (quantity undisclosed).



In addition to, the package includes 15 Leopard 1 A5 major battle tanks (part of a joint project with Denmark, after the delivery of 88 such tanks previously), bullets for Leopard 2 tanks, Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, and more than 50,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery bullites.



