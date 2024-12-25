Ukraine Braces For Missile Strike As Tu-95MS Bombers Take Off In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Wednesday, December 25, several Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from the Olenya airfield in Russia.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

"A group of Tu-95MS bombers were recorded taking off from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia). Heading south," the message says.

Massive explosions near Northern Fleet base, airfields in Murmansk region -

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air alert went off in a number of Ukrainian over the threat of kamikaze drones, with which Russia is again attacking Ukraine.