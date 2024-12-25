Ukraine Braces For Missile Strike As Tu-95MS Bombers Take Off In Russia
Date
12/25/2024 12:08:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Wednesday, December 25, several Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from the Olenya airfield in Russia.
That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.
"A group of Tu-95MS bombers were recorded taking off from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia). Heading south," the message says.
Read also:
Massive explosions near Northern Fleet base, airfields in Murmansk region - media
As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air alert went off in a number of Ukrainian over the threat of kamikaze drones, with which Russia is again attacking Ukraine.
MENAFN25122024000193011044ID1109028898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.