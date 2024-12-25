Nearly Dozen Blasts In Kharkiv As Russia Fires Off Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia launched a massive missile attack on the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, where a series of explosions were reported Wednesday morning.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

"Kharkiv is under a massive missile attack. A series of blasts were heard in the city amid reports of ballistic missiles yet to hit the city," the agency's correspondent reports.

In total, nearly a dozen explosions have already been recorded.

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, several fires broke out as damage was reported to civil non-residential infrastructure. No casualties have been confirmed at the moment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert went off across the country over to the threat of Russian kamikaze drones. Also, Russia launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea area.