Nearly Dozen Blasts In Kharkiv As Russia Fires Off Missiles
Date
12/25/2024 12:08:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia launched a massive missile attack on the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, where a series of explosions were reported Wednesday morning.
This is reported by Ukrinform.
"Kharkiv is under a massive missile attack. A series of blasts were heard in the city amid reports of ballistic missiles yet to hit the city," the agency's correspondent reports.
In total, nearly a dozen explosions have already been recorded.
Read also:
Ukraine braces for missile
strike as Tu-95MS bombers take off in Russia
As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, several fires broke out as damage was reported to civil non-residential infrastructure. No casualties have been confirmed at the moment.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert went off across the country over to the threat of Russian kamikaze drones. Also, Russia launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea area.
MENAFN25122024000193011044ID1109028897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.