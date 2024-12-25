عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nearly Dozen Blasts In Kharkiv As Russia Fires Off Missiles

Nearly Dozen Blasts In Kharkiv As Russia Fires Off Missiles


12/25/2024 12:08:49 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia launched a massive missile attack on the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, where a series of explosions were reported Wednesday morning.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

"Kharkiv is under a massive missile attack. A series of blasts were heard in the city amid reports of ballistic missiles yet to hit the city," the agency's correspondent reports.

In total, nearly a dozen explosions have already been recorded.

Read also: Ukraine braces for missile strike as Tu-95MS bombers take off in Russia

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, several fires broke out as damage was reported to civil non-residential infrastructure. No casualties have been confirmed at the moment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert went off across the country over to the threat of Russian kamikaze drones. Also, Russia launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea area.

MENAFN25122024000193011044ID1109028897


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search