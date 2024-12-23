ARO Drilling Drives Strategic Growth In Saudi Arabia, With A Full Suite Of SAP Industry-Specific And Business AI Solutions
ARO drilling has successfully agreed on an industry-specific solution for its operations from global technology giant SAP.
This initiative marks a significant investment for ARO and SAP alike, as ARO seeks to harness best-in-class technologies in its pursuit of excellence within the energy industry.
Key to this development is the adoption of SAP Cloud. Following a series of executive alignment meetings where the new approach to delivering the ERP transformation, leveraging the data-gathering and AI solutions, was selected.
Adopting a comprehensive suite of SAP solutions will deliver numerous positive benefits for ARO Drilling and for its employees, partners and customers. SAP S/4HANA Cloud provides a solid foundation delivering the latest industry best practices, embedded AI capabilities, and real-time data insights. SAP Ariba will enable ARO to maximize its utilization of global procurement processes including automating spending procedures and optimizing costs. SAP SuccessFactors will support employee development and engagement, while the SAP Business Technology Platform will enable seamless integration and support innovation.
