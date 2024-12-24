Spread holiday cheer with Letters to Santa at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai!

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 December 2024: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, where festive dreams come to life! This season, guests can share their Christmas wishes through the beloved Letters to Santa experience before Tuesday 24th December. Bring your creativity and imagination as you write heartfelt letters to Santa Claus using themed letter pads, available exclusively at the Letters to Santa station inside MOTIONGATE™ Dubai and drop them into the magical mailbox. 20 lucky guests will have their Christmas wishes granted, with Santa himself choosing the winners!



The Letters to Santa experience is just one of many festive highlights at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai this season. Here’s what’s waiting for you:

• Hop on the North Pole Express: A journey to Santa’s Workshop to meet Santa and his cheerful elves.

• Catch a Festive Show: Sit back and enjoy dazzling performances like Santa’s Wish List, King Julien’s Holiday Stomp, Real Chill Christmas and Smurfmas Storytime.

• Feel the Energy of Street Performances: Delight in Elf-a-Palooza and the toe-tapping beats of Candy Cane Rhythm, bringing holiday cheer to every corner of the park.

• Join the Parade: Dance along to the Hollywood Holidays Parade, packed with floats, characters, and dancers spreading festive joy.

• Meet your Favourite Characters: Snap photos with the Smurfs, the Penguins of Madagascar, and other beloved characters!

• Shop and Snack: Stroll through our festive market to pick up seasonal treats and warm goodies that will keep you cozy all day long.

• Take a Tree-mendous Photo: Don’t leave without a selfie by the park’s giant Christmas tree, sparkling with lights and themed decorations.



No trip to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai would be complete without experiencing its 29 thrilling rides and attractions. From adrenaline-pumping coasters to family-friendly adventures, the park offers something for everyone.



Letters to Santa takes place every day until 24th December, so grab your pens and get writing!



Book your next visit to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai on or call 800-AMAZING (2629464).





