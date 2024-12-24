(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia must return home, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, he mentioned this on Faceboo and published a from the Kherson orphanage, where 53 young children were present at the time of the Russian of Kherson.

According to the President, "two years ago, as the Russians retreated, they kidnapped 48 children. None of them were even three years old. Most of these children were forcibly relocated deeper into occupied territory - to Crimea - while others were deported to Russia."

"Ukrainian children are not toys, although it seems that for Russian elites and officials they are," the President emphasized.

As Zelensky pointed out, "behind each of these children is a life that must not be lost, a future that must not be ruined. We must do everything in our power to bring Ukrainian children back home. I am grateful to our partners who stand with us in this effort and continue to help."

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CBN that Ukraine is conducting exchanges of Russian military personnel for Ukrainian soldiers, and there are procedures and mechanisms for returning civilians. However, the return of Ukrainian children is an extremely complicated matter. They cannot be exchanged because Ukraine does not kidnap Russian children.