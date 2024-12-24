Khoj Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar: When And Where To Watch The Hindi Mystery Thriller Web Series

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mystery thriller Khoj: Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar is all set to premiere shortly. Directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Juggernaut, the series promises a gripping tale of suspense, identity and deception.

Featuring Sharib Hashmi, Anupriya Goenka and Aamir Dalvi in pivotal roles, the web series is expected to keep viewers hooked with its intriguing storyline and psychological depth.

The plot revolves around Ved, played by Sharib Hashmi, whose life turns dark when his wife, Meera, mysteriously disappears. Ved's desperate search for answers plunges him into a labyrinth of unsettling events and cryptic clues, leading to a tense investigation.

As he delves deeper, the lines between reality and illusion blur, forcing Ved to question not only his surroundings but his own sanity. Each revelation brings new twists, raising questions about Meera's true identity and the secrets she might have been hiding.

The psychological thriller's trailer hints at a fast-paced narrative complemented by sharp cinematography and intense performances.

Sharib Hashmi takes the lead in Khoj: Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar for the first time in a web series. Speaking about his character, Sharib revealed that Ved's journey is emotionally intense and filled with unexpected turns, making it one of the most challenging roles of his career .

Anupriya Goenka plays a complex female antagonist, adding to the series' intrigue. Aamir Dalvi also plays a key role in the story, further enriching the narrative with his layered performance.

Directed by Prabal Baruah, the series is produced by Juggernaut, a company known for delivering compelling content. The creators aim to give viewers a thrilling experience that keeps them guessing until the end.