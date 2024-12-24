Stay Close To Disneyland And Anaheim Convention Center At Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim is just steps away from the Disneyland Resort , making it the perfect home base for families, Disney fans, and anyone looking to experience the world-renowned theme parks. Guests can easily access Disneyland Park , Disney California Adventure Park , and the Downtown Disney District for a fun-filled experience. The hotel's prime location ensures that visitors can enjoy all the excitement of Disneyland without the hassle of long commutes.
For those visiting for business, Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim offers close proximity to the Anaheim Convention Center , which hosts a wide range of conferences, trade shows, and events year-round. Whether traveling for a conference, expo, or meeting, guests can enjoy quick and easy access to this major event venue.
Local Attractions Just Minutes Away
In addition to Disneyland, Anaheim offers a variety of exciting attractions for all ages. Guests at Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim can explore:
Anaheim GardenWalk : This open-air shopping, dining, and entertainment center offers everything from high-end shops to a variety of restaurants and live performances, making it the perfect spot to relax after a day at the parks.
Angel Stadium of Anaheim : Sports fans can catch an Angels Baseball game at this iconic stadium, which is just a short drive from the hotel.
The Outlets at Orange : A shopping destination offering deals on designer brands, entertainment options, and a variety of dining choices, all located near the hotel.
Knott's Berry Farm : Another popular theme park in the area, Knott's Berry Farm offers family-friendly rides, shows, and attractions, providing an exciting alternative to Disneyland.
Affordable Comfort and Convenient Amenities
Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim offers comfortable and affordable accommodations for both leisure and business travelers. The hotel provides a variety of amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi, spacious rooms, and an outdoor pool. Guests can relax after a busy day at Disneyland or a convention, knowing they're staying in a location that offers both comfort and convenience.
Book Your Stay at Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim
Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim invites travelers to book directly through the hotel's website for exclusive offers and special rates. Whether visiting for a Disneyland adventure, attending a conference, or exploring local attractions, Eden Roc Inn & Suites provides everything guests need for an unforgettable Anaheim experience.
For more information and to book your stay, visit or call us at 714.663.8700
