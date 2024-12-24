Fxcess CFD Broker Now Empowers Partners With Up To $5,000 Monthly Earning Opportunity Via Referrals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FXCess CFD broker, a leading brand in the trading landscape, has introduced a new opportunity for its partners. The IB Reward program is a recently launched initiative that pays participants up to $5,000 per month for referring active traders. Unlike other income opportunities, this program involves zero risk, which makes it a perfect option for partners who want to maximize their potential.

"We are genuinely excited to bring this opportunity to our partners. The IB Reward Program is designed with simplicity and high returns in mind," stated Thomas Pavlatos, the spokesperson

for FXCess . "Participants will be able to earn substantial monthly rewards by referring new traders to our platform while enjoying the thrill of a risk-free earning process. This showcases our efforts to help our clients achieve consistent financial success."

A Structure That Rewards Effort and Success

The FXCess CFD broker offers a Reward Program that is structured into five unique tiers. Starting at the Bronze level, partners can earn $450 if their network meets a net deposit of $10,000 and 100 traded lots in a month. Rewards grow progressively on Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers, and reach the Master level with a maximum of $5,000 earnings for $150,000 net deposits and 1,250 traded lots. The eligibility is checked at the end of every qualifying month to make sure the participants get their due rewards for fluffing the criteria.

"Our Reward Program is more than a simple referral initiative. It is a reflection of our commitment to providing high-value benefits that align with the needs of our partners," Pavlatos added. "With no risk of loss and the potential to earn up to $5,000 every month, this program sets a new standard in rewards. Moving forward, we remain dedicated to introducing further innovative programs for all of our valued partners."

About FXCess

FXCess CFD broker

is a trusted name for traders worldwide. The company offers over 300 trading instruments, from forex pairs to futures, for both beginners and seasoned professionals. Moreover, they provide competitive trade conditions, multiple account options, and solid customer support so that every client is served with the best services. Supported by advanced platforms like MT4 and PMAM, FXCess CFD broker delivers trading excellence with a focus on transparency and trust.

FXCess is a trade name of Notesco Int Limited; a company incorporated in Anguilla with registration number A000001800 and registered address The Valley, AI2640, Cosely Drive, 1338, AI.

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

