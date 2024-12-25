Japan To Provide Ukraine With $3B From Frozen Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with Japanese Prime Shigeru Ishiba during which he thanked him for Japan's decision to transfer another $3 billion to Ukraine, secured by frozen Russian assets.

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. I congratulated him on his election as head of and thanked the Japanese people for all the large-scale humanitarian and assistance totaling $12 billion, which makes it possible to save thousands of lives," Zelensky said.

Zelensky briefed Ishiba on Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Christmas night and thanked Japan for its readiness to work toward the speedy achievement of a just and lasting peace.

"I am grateful for the Japanese government's decision to transfer another $3 billion to Ukraine, secured by frozen Russian assets, and for additional assistance for energy equipment and the construction of shelters. We agreed to meet to continue the dialogue," Zelensky said.

In October of this year, the G7 countries reached a consensus on the procedure for providing Ukraine with a $50 billion loan from frozen Russian assets. It was decided that these loans would be disbursed and repaid from the interest on frozen Russian funds in accordance with the national laws of the G7 countries and international law.

The day before, Ukraine received a $1 billion tranche from Japan and Britain as part of a World Bank program.