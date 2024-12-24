Embrace The Slurp And Celebrate K-Culture With A Side Of Ramen

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Over the past few days, K-fans have been treated to an absolute spectacle. With brands across the board jumping on the hype train, the excitement for the next season of the iconic Squid Game is at an all-time high. Amidst all the K-drama madness, one brand managed to stand out from the crowd-Knorr. Knorr collaborated with to launch three limited-edition Squid Game-themed Korean Ramen flavors that dared fans to embrace the drama, spice, mess, and taste, all served piping hot. Blending the show's global fandom with the rich flavors of Korean cuisine, Knorr celebrates the growing influence of K-culture in India. In Korea, slurping ramen loudly is a joyful expression of respect and love for the dish, and Knorr, in collaboration with Netflix, is breaking taboos by urging Indians to embrace this tradition and launching the Dare to Slurp challenge.



The campaign kicked off with a bang, featuring everyone's favorite, Orry, indulging in a bowl of ramen in the most chaotic, unrefined way imaginable-slurping, spilling, and making a glorious mess while ruining his 'I Am Liver' T-shirt. His untamed eating antics were impossible to ignore, and the fashion police were quick to swoop in. None other than Gen Z's style icon, Diet Sabya, couldn't resist calling out this“fashion crime”, telling Orry to“calm down”. But in true Orry fashion, he embraced the roast, reposting Diet Sabya's story and owning his mess with pride. He didn't stop there-Orry tagged both Knorr and Netflix, hinting at something bigger. Was this a potential collab, or just a cheeky appeal? The internet went wild, eagerly awaiting the next twist.





The excitement didn't end there. Knorr dropped a high-energy film featuring none other than the legendary bad-man, Gulshan Grover, as the 'frontman', and a one-of-a-kind Slurp-cappella, blending Squid Game's iconic visuals and signature sounds into an exciting high-stakes slurping challenge bringing an extra dose of dramatic flair to the campaign. The plot thickened when Orry returned with a reel on Instagram, dressed as a pink guard and proudly sporting his and Knorr's limited-edition“I Am A Slurper” bib. Known for his love of Knorr Korean Ramen, Orry became the ultimate slurper, and he wasn't about to let it slide. He kicked off a slurp challenge with a Squid Game twist, daring his“minions” to join in on the messy fun. Orry has now dared netizens to“Dare to Slurp” the Knorr Korean Ramen, turning ramen-slurping into the hottest new social media trend.





And wait-just when you thought it couldn't get any crazier, Uorfi burst onto the Slurp scene as the iconic Young-Hee doll from the series. In a bold twist, she issued a daring challenge, pitting the Young-Hee Paps against the Pink Guard Minions in the ultimate Slurp Challenge. It was a high-stakes showdown: survive the game or face elimination!





Knorr's campaign is living proof that a mix of humor, drama, and interactive fun can create something as unforgettable as the series it's celebrating.