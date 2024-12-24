President Erdoğan Welcomes Azerbaijan's Inclusion In D-8 Organization

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warmly welcomed Azerbaijan's decision to join the "Developing Eight" (D-8) organization, a significant move that is expected to bolster the group's influence and collaborative efforts, Azernews reports.

During a press in Ankara, Erdoğan reflected on the outcomes of the Turkish government's recent visit to Cairo, highlighting the positive developments in bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

"Fraternal Azerbaijan's inclusion in the D-8 has strengthened the organization's position," Erdoğan remarked, underscoring the strategic importance of Azerbaijan's membership in enhancing the collective capabilities and global standing of the D-8.

Erdoğan also expressed his satisfaction with the evolving "sincere dialogue" between Turkiye and Egypt, noting that this constructive engagement has yielded positive results across various sectors, particularly in trade and economic relations. The Turkish President emphasized the importance of maintaining and expanding these cooperative efforts to foster mutual growth and stability.

Addressing the ongoing situation in Syria, President Erdoğan highlighted the critical impact of stability in Syria on the broader security of the region. He called on Arab countries and the entire Islamic world to unite in support of the Syrian people, urging them to "stand shoulder to shoulder with the Syrian people to help rebuild Syria." Erdoğan's appeal reflects a commitment to regional solidarity and the collective effort required to restore peace and prosperity in Syria.