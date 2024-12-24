President Erdoğan Welcomes Azerbaijan's Inclusion In D-8 Organization

President Erdoğan Welcomes Azerbaijan's Inclusion In D-8 Organization
Date
12/24/2024 2:09:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warmly welcomed
Azerbaijan's decision to join the "Developing Eight" (D-8)
organization, a significant move that is expected to bolster the
group's influence and collaborative efforts,
Azernews reports.
During a press conference in Ankara, Erdoğan reflected on the
outcomes of the Turkish government's recent visit to Cairo,
highlighting the positive developments in bilateral relations and
regional cooperation.
"Fraternal Azerbaijan's inclusion in the D-8 has strengthened
the organization's position," Erdoğan remarked, underscoring the
strategic importance of Azerbaijan's membership in enhancing the
collective capabilities and global standing of the D-8.
Erdoğan also expressed his satisfaction with the evolving
"sincere dialogue" between Turkiye and Egypt, noting that this
constructive engagement has yielded positive results across various
sectors, particularly in trade and economic relations. The Turkish
President emphasized the importance of maintaining and expanding
these cooperative efforts to foster mutual growth and
stability.
Addressing the ongoing situation in Syria, President Erdoğan
highlighted the critical impact of stability in Syria on the
broader security of the region. He called on Arab countries and the
entire Islamic world to unite in support of the Syrian people,
urging them to "stand shoulder to shoulder with the Syrian people
to help rebuild Syria." Erdoğan's appeal reflects a commitment to
regional solidarity and the collective effort required to restore
peace and prosperity in Syria.
MENAFN24122024000195011045ID1109026092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.