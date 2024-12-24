Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir
Date
12/24/2024 1:12:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The higher reaches of Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall on Tuesday, officials said.
They said light snowfall was recorded last night in the tourist resort of Sonamarg and a few other areas in the higher reaches of the valley.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kashmir is experiencing intense cold conditions. The fall in mercury led to the freezing of water supply lines even as a thin layer of ice covered the surface of several water bodies.
ADVERTISEMENT
The meteorological department has predicted a dip of two to three degrees in the minimum temperatures over the next few days till December 26.
There is a possibility of light snowfall over the higher reaches towards the later afternoon of December 27 till the forenoon the next day, the Met Office said.
Read Also
Cold Wave Tightens Grip On Kashmir; Srinagar Shivers At -6.6°C
MeT Predicts Erratic Weather in Kashmir Till Jan 3
While the weather would stay mainly dry on December 29 and 30, light snowfall is possible in the isolated higher reaches on New Year's Eve, and light snowfall could take place at isolated to scattered places in Kashmir from January 1-3.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' – considered the harshest period of winter – which started on December 21.
During the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.
It ends on January 30 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley. The 40 days are followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). (with PTI inputs)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN24122024000215011059ID1109026017
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.