Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir

They said light snowfall was recorded last night in the resort of Sonamarg and a few other areas in the higher reaches of the valley.

Kashmir is experiencing intense cold conditions. The fall in mercury led to the freezing of water lines even as a thin layer of ice covered the surface of several water bodies.

The meteorological department has predicted a dip of two to three degrees in the minimum temperatures over the next few days till December 26.

There is a possibility of light snowfall over the higher reaches towards the later afternoon of December 27 till the forenoon the next day, the Met Office said.

While the weather would stay mainly dry on December 29 and 30, light snowfall is possible in the isolated higher reaches on New Year's Eve, and light snowfall could take place at isolated to scattered places in Kashmir from January 1-3.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' – considered the harshest period of winter – which started on December 21.

During the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

It ends on January 30 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley. The 40 days are followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). (with PTI inputs)

