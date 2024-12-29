Odesa to hold fifth strategic session on community, regional development

(MENAFN) Through the fifth strategic session on community and regional development held in Odesa, southern areas showed their preference improvement regions for 2025–2027. This was stated by the of Community and Territorial Development, in line with Ukrinform.



The strategic conference was led by Oleksii Riabykin, Deputy of Community and Territorial Development. The major topic of the conference was regional strategic planning for southern Ukraine. Memberships talked about major challenges encountered by these areas and added priority solutions.



Therefore, for Odesa area, the attention is on the improvement of transport and logistics infrastructure, reinforcement the agricultural area, guaranteeing power resilience, and upgrading the port industry.



In Mykolaiv area, attention contains security of crucial and social infrastructure, protection and improvement of lands, economic improvements and assist for small and medium-sized businesses.



For Kherson area, the major challenges and focuses still freeing and control of occupied lands, guaranteeing the security of societies and infrastructure, rehabilitation of water supply after the damage of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, security and assist for the agricultural sector.





