Ukrainian long-range drones can hit targets up to 2,000 kilometers, says defense official

(MENAFN) Ukrainian long-range drones can hit targets up to 2,000 kilometers distant, in line with Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate. He noted this in an meeting with Novyny.LIVE, Ukrinform reads, quoting RBC-Ukraine.



"It's no longer a secret that Ukrainian long-range unmanned aerial vehicles can already hypothetically operate up to 2,000 kilometers away," Yusov states, in addition to "we do not confirm or deny, there are no official statements, when in most cases something explodes in Russia."



"I can only say that it explodes there for a reason," he declared.



Yusov stated that these "incidents" directly target facilities connected to the Russian army-industrial complex, the occupying military, or those involved in financing and logistical assist for enemy military.



"Unlike what the enemy is doing, we see the ongoing massive shelling of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. These are actually war crimes that the whole world is talking about. The incidents in Russia are focused solely on military facilities and military infrastructure," Yusov stated.





MENAFN29122024000045016953ID1109038534