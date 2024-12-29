Narcotics Valued At Rs 15 Crore Seized From Assam, Two Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 29 (IANS) Assam foiled an interstate drug peddling attempt and seized narcotics worth Rs 15 crore, Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out in the Cachar district which is neighbouring two states - Manipur and Mizoram.

The seized narcotics items were Yaba tablets and the consignment was being smuggled from a neighbouring state. Meanwhile, two persons were arrested on the charges of drug peddling.

Taking to social X, CM Sarma wrote, "Narcotics worth ₹15cr seized. Based on credible inputs, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation at Ghoongur Bypass and intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State. Upon search, 50,000 YABA tablets concealed in 5 packets were recovered."

"Two have been apprehended and the vehicle has been seized," he added.

To recall, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Agartala, said the accusations against the northeastern states about drugs-related activities should be removed.

"Much endeavours were made to curb the drug menaces, but much more efforts must be undertaken by the Chief Ministers and all people concerned," he said.

He said that the Centre has undertaken nationwide all-out efforts to achieve a "Nasha Mukt Bharat" (drugs-free India) and the northeastern states must make the region drug-free.

The Union Home Minister also urged the Chief Ministers to prioritise the effective implementation of the three new criminal laws -- the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Union Minister Shah said in February 2025, he would hold a meeting with the Chief Ministers to discuss the progress and implementation of the three new laws.

He said that after the Modi government came to power at the Centre, 20 accords were signed for the peace and harmony of the northeastern states and 10,574 cadres of various militant outfits surrendered in different states of the region.