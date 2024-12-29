Qatar Automobiles Company Announces Year-End Offer On Mitsubishi Cars

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorised distributor of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Qatar, has launched a special 'End of Year” offer on a range of Mitsubishi with a wide range of benefits.

Valid until January 10, 2025, the special offer allows customers to buy a Montero at a starting price of QR105,000, while the starting price of Xpander is QR59,000, Mirage and Attrage is QR39,000. The offer is available on limited quantities and colours, with range of benefits including one-year free insurance, one-year free registration, three-year manufacturer warranty or 100,000 km mileage (whichever comes first). In addition, customers have the option of in-house finance from NBK Financial Services.

The Mitsubishi Montero Sport shines with its fresh design, performance and durability at affordable price, making it the ideal car for all road conditions and at all times.

With a fresh new face, the Montero Sport has an updated look that features the new Dynamic Shield front grill, enhanced front bumper design and new LED and fog lights to give the car more tough yet smooth and modern look. On the back, the layout of rear lamps was changed, signal lights and brake lights' positions have been switched, with a new spoiler out back adding a smoked finish in order to give the car a more sophisticated look.

The Montero Sport is equipped with 3.0-LITER V6 MIVEC engine. The high-displacement V6 engine supplies strong acceleration even when carrying heavy loads or travelling uphill. Thanks to the 8-speed automatic transmission – First from Mitsubishi Motors – improved fuel efficiency coupled with smoother, more luxurious drive is easily achieved.

The Mitsubishi Xpander is a versatile 7-seat SUV that offers comfort, functionality, quality and value for money. The Mitsubishi Xpander provides the best of both worlds. The interior enjoys plenty of cabin space, storage facilities and smart technologies, and the exterior's bold styling does not compromise on high ground clearance, handling stability, and overall driving experience. The spacious interior of the Xpander is designed to reflect Japanese hospitality“OMOTENASHI” and provides comfort for all seven adult passengers thanks to supportive seating, convenient amenities and high-quality materials.

Noise and vibration in the cabin are effectively absorbed by using special materials, ensuring a supremely quiet experience for the driver and all passengers.

The air conditioning system enjoys eight fan adjustment levels in the front and four in the rear - as well as four rear roof vents, to keep everyone on board comfortable.