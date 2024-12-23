PDTRA Lights Christmas Tree At The Petra Visitors' Center

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Dec. 23 (Petra) – The Petra Development Regional Authority (PDTRA) lit a Christmas tree at the Petra Visitors' Center on Monday in the presence of PDTRA Chief Commissioner Fares Breizat, along with the Board of Commissioners and several members of the local community.Breizat stated that PDTRA lit the tree to emphasize the bonds of brotherhood and tolerance among the people of Jordan, as well as to celebrate with the Christian community on this joyous occasion.He added that Jordan serves as a model for coexistence and social cohesion, and through the city of Petra, a message is sent to the world that Jordanians are united as one.The event, according to Breizat, also aims to promote awareness of the values of love and peace represented by Christmas, emphasizing PDTRA's role in spreading these values through organizing joint activities that bring together all segments of society.He extended his sincere congratulations to the Christian communities on this occasion, which embodies the values of love and peace, and invited Christians to visit Petra and its churches, where prayers were held this year.For his part, the Vice Chairman of PDTRA Board of Commissioners, Shaker Al-Adwan, stated that lighting the Christmas tree at the Petra Visitors' Center is not just a celebratory symbol but also an expression of unity and solidarity among the people of Jordan, reflecting the PDTRA's commitment to continue promoting tolerance and coexistence.