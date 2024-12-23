Auxein Received Staggering Appreciation For Its Innovative Orthopaedic Solutions At AOTS 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Auxein's innovative Orthopedic & Arthoscopy products stole the spotlight at AOTS 2024

Auxein received an overwhelmed response during its participation at 8th Trauma Update of the Association of Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeons (AOTS) 2024

KOLKATA, INDIA, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Auxein, a global leader in orthopaedic solutions, received an overwhelmed response during its participation at 8th Trauma Update of the Association of Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeons (AOTS) 2024 at The Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata.

Many orthopedic surgeons, physicians, therapists, and healthcare professionals flocked to Auxein's booth, eager to explore the company's innovative range of products designed to revolutionize patient care and surgical procedures.

Mr. Rahul Luthra, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at Auxein, expressed his enthusiasm: "The overwhelming response at AOTS 2024 is a testament to Auxein's commitment to pushing the boundaries of orthopedic innovation. Engaging with global experts reinforces our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers worldwide."

Auxein's groundbreaking achievements continue to shape the future of orthopedics. As Asia's first orthopedic implant manufacturer to achieve EU-MDR Certification for trauma plating, screws, and nailing systems, Auxein has set a new industry standard for safety and quality.

At AOTS 2024, Auxein unveiled a new era of advanced orthopedic solutions, tailored to meet the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and faster recovery times. The innovative range of customized implants offers unparalleled precision and reduced post-operative complications, setting new benchmarks in patient care.

Auxein's relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to excellence has earned it widespread recognition and acclaim within the orthopedic community. AOTS 2024 further solidified Auxein's position as a global leader in driving the future of orthopedics

About Auxein: Auxein is dedicated to advancing medical technology through innovative Orthopedic and Arthroscopy solutions, committed to improving patient outcomes worldwide. We deliver excellence through cutting-edge research, superior manufacturing, and a deep understanding of healthcare needs.

250+ CNC, VMC, and Sliding Head Machines | 500+ Employees | 20+ Million Patients Cared For | 200+ FDA-Approved Products | 3000+ Products | Asia's First to Achieve EU-MDR Certification

