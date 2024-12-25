One Palestinian Child Got Murdered Every Hour In Gaza Latest Palestinian Death Toll: 45,338

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 25 (NNN-XINHUA) – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said yesterday that, one Palestinian child gets killed every hour, in the Gaza Strip.

“No place for children. Since the beginning of the war, 14,500 children have been reported killed in Gaza, according to UNICEF. One child gets killed every hour. These are not numbers. These are lives cut short,” said in a press statement.

“Killing children cannot be justified. Those who survive are scarred physically and emotionally. Deprived of learning, boys and girls in Gaza sift through the rubble,” it added.

“The clock is ticking for these children. They are losing their lives, their futures and mostly their hope,” it said.

The Israeli Zionist regime has been launching a large-scale offensive against, purportedly, Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, but murdering thousands of innocent women and children, since Oct 7, last year.

The latest Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli Zionist attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,338, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-XINHUA

