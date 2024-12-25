Noor Jahan Bridge Likely To Miss December Deadline

The bridge has faced years of delays and repeated assurances from officials, none of which have been fulfilled so far.

The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, had earlier announced on October 25, 2024, that the bridge would be ready for public use by December.

“The Noorbagh-Qamarwari Bridge, as promised, will be completed by December, allowing local traffic to use it. However, if the weather is too cold, there may be a delay in macadamization, but the bridge will still open for vehicles,” Bidhuri stated at the time.

Despite his assurance, the current pace of work suggests otherwise, and the December timeline now seems unachievable.

Chief Engineer of the Roads & Buildings Department, Sajad Naqib, has confirmed that the bridge will not be completed by the end of December.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Naqib said,“The project will now be completed in January 2025 since macadamization is not possible in December due to low temperatures. We will try our best to ensure it is done in January, but weather conditions at that time are typically similar to December. Still, we are committed to making all efforts to meet the new timeline.”

The Noor Jahan Bridge, spanning 127 meters over the Jhelum River, connects Noorbagh with Qamarwari and is seen as a critical infrastructure project to ease traffic congestion in Srinagar city.

Once completed, it will reduce the heavy burden on the adjacent Cement Bridge, which has served as the main link between Shahr-e-Khas and other parts of North Kashmir.

However, the Cement Bridge, in its current state, offers commuters a tiring and bumpy ride due to potholes and deterioration over time. The damage to the bridge not only slows vehicular movement but also affects the condition of vehicles using it regularly.

The construction of the Noor Jahan Bridge began in 2011, with the initial deadline set for 2014. Since then, the project has experienced numerous delays, with completion dates being extended repeatedly.

In 2017, the timeline was moved to March, then December 2018, and later March 2022. In 2022, officials claimed the bridge would be ready by the end of the year, but this promise was not fulfilled. Authorities later projected March 2023 as the final completion date, which also came and went without the bridge being opened. Now, as December 2024 approaches, the project remains incomplete, much to the frustration of the public.

This prolonged delay has led to growing anger among commuters and locals alike, who feel neglected by the authorities. Many commuters have called for greater accountability and transparency in the management of the project. The administration's inability to meet successive deadlines has drawn criticism, with locals questioning the seriousness of those responsible for overseeing the work.

“Kashmir Observer” has been following this story for over 13 years, repeatedly highlighting the negligent attitude of officials toward the completion of the Noor Jahan Bridge.

Over this time, several senior officials from the Roads & Buildings Department, who were tasked with the bridge's construction, have retired, leaving behind an incomplete project and an enduring legacy of missed opportunities.

As the Noor Jahan Bridge once again misses its deadline, the focus now shifts to how the administration will respond to the growing public outcry.

The question, however, remains whether authorities will finally take the necessary steps to accelerate construction or if the project will continue to languish, further delaying relief for commuters and residents in Srinagar city.

