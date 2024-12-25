Samsung Corporation Reduces Production Of Folding Smartphones
By Alimat Aliyeva
Samsung Electronics of South Korea plans to reduce production of
folding smartphones in 2025, Azernews reports.
Due to declining demand for foldable devices, the company will
significantly scale back production of its Z Fold and Z Flip
smartphones in 2025. Next year, Samsung intends to release only 2
million units of the Z Fold 7 and 3 million units of the Z Flip 7,
which means just 5 million folding flagship devices will hit the
market in total. This represents a drop of 3 million units compared
to 2024, reflecting the slowdown in consumer interest in foldable
smartphones.
Despite the reduction in foldable phone production, Samsung
plans to ramp up the production of conventional smartphones. The
company is set to increase production of its flagship Galaxy S25
series by 7%, with an estimated 37.4 million units to be
manufactured. In comparison, Samsung produced 35 million units of
the Galaxy S24 series in 2024.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is slated for release on January
22, 2025, and will include the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy
S25 Ultra models. These new devices are expected to come with
enhanced features, including improved camera technology, more
powerful chipsets, and longer battery life. The Galaxy S25 Ultra,
in particular, is rumored to incorporate cutting-edge display and
camera innovations, making it a flagship contender for 2025.
Samsung's shift away from foldables and towards traditional
smartphones is a reflection of broader industry trends, with
consumers increasingly gravitating toward more affordable and
reliable devices. While foldable phones gained early attention for
their innovation, sales have not lived up to expectations,
prompting companies like Samsung to recalibrate their
strategies.
