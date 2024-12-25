Samsung Corporation Reduces Production Of Folding Smartphones

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung of South Korea plans to reduce production of folding in 2025, Azernews reports.

Due to declining demand for foldable devices, the company will significantly scale back production of its Z Fold and Z Flip smartphones in 2025. Next year, intends to release only 2 million units of the Z Fold 7 and 3 million units of the Z Flip 7, which means just 5 million folding flagship devices will hit the market in total. This represents a drop of 3 million units compared to 2024, reflecting the slowdown in consumer interest in foldable smartphones.

Despite the reduction in foldable phone production, Samsung plans to ramp up the production of conventional smartphones. The company is set to increase production of its flagship Galaxy S25 series by 7%, with an estimated 37.4 million units to be manufactured. In comparison, Samsung produced 35 million units of the Galaxy S24 series in 2024.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is slated for release on January 22, 2025, and will include the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models. These new devices are expected to come with enhanced features, including improved camera technology, more powerful chipsets, and longer battery life. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, in particular, is rumored to incorporate cutting-edge display and camera innovations, making it a flagship contender for 2025.

Samsung's shift away from foldables and towards traditional smartphones is a reflection of broader industry trends, with consumers increasingly gravitating toward more affordable and reliable devices. While foldable phones gained early attention for their innovation, sales have not lived up to expectations, prompting companies like Samsung to recalibrate their strategies.