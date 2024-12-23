عربي


Dwayne The Rock Johnson Wins The People's Champion Award

12/23/2024 7:01:53 PM

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Johnson then surprised a teen girl, who was in the audience as a Make-a-Wish recipient, by giving her his award.

The media outlets reported that the girl was shocked by the actor's gesture, saying she was not expecting it“at all.”

