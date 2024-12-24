Tinder Date Gone Wrong: Canada-Based NRI Woman Raped By Agra Gym Trainer Posing As RAW Agent

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A shocking incident has come to light in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh where a Canadian woman of Indian origin was allegedly raped by a gym trainer who had posed as a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent.

A First Information Report has been registered against the gym trainer and his friend, who was also involved in the sexual assault , by the Agra Police.





The FIR was lodged under sections 64 (rape), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 67 of the IT Act.

The police are investigating the matter as the accused men are absconding.

“On the basis of a complaint received, an FIR has been registered against the gym trainer and his friend for sexual assault of an NRI. The complainant has been produced before the magistrate to record her statement. Efforts are on to arrest the accused men who are absconding,” Times of India quoted Agra DCP city Suraj Rai as saying on Monday.





According to the Agra Police, the accused, identified as Sahil Sharma, befriended the woman on dating platform Tinder before meeting her at a hotel in Agra in March this year.

During their meeting, Sahil Sharma mixed intoxicants in the victim's drink and sexually assaulted her after she fell unconscious, the woman alleged.

She also claimed that after regaining consciousness, the accused told her that he was a RAW agent and threatened her with dire consequences.

After her return to Canada, Sahil Sharma continued to contact the NRI woman and frequently reminded her that he“works for the RAW”, the complainant also alleged.

In August, Sahil allegedly invited the woman back to India, claiming he wanted her to meet his family. Upon her arrival, she accused him of raping her multiple times in Agra and Delhi.