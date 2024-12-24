American Airlines Flight Update: Operations Resume In US After Ground Stop Order On Christmas Eve

(MENAFN- Live Mint) American Airlines, said that the ground stop on all US flights has been lifted just a little before 8 am ET (6:30 pm IST), and flights were starting to board, as per reports by NBC News.

The world's largest aircraft operator grounded all its flights in the US on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, due to an unspecified technical issue, according to the company and a notice on the Administration website.

American ground stop

American Airlines has not provided an explanation for halting all flights. Many took to social to report that their flights were stranded on the runway at various airports and were now being returned to the gate, reported Reuters.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop order for all American Airlines flights at the request of the airline.

FAA's nationwide ground stop order

'Don' t make us wait for hours'

“Hey, American Air just tell us whether we should go home or not. Please don't make us wait in the airport for hours,” one user wrote.

"An estimated timeframe has not been provided, but we're trying to fix it in the shortest possible time," the company said in a post on X, responding to another stranded flyer's question.





(This is a breaking story. More updates awaited)