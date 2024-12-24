Eiffel Tower Evacuated For Safety After Fire Alarm Incident
Date
12/24/2024 8:16:20 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated earlier today (December 24) after a fire alarm was triggered due to a technical issue. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene as tourists were safely escorted away from the landmark site. The tower remains closed for investigations and maintenance following the incident.
More details yet to come
MENAFN24122024007365015876ID1109027438
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.