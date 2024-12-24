No 'Merry' Christmas More Young People To Spend It Alone Parents Less Likely To Ask Kids To Believe In Santa: Study

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A recent study by the Policy Institute at King's College London highlights how Christmas traditions and attitudes in the UK have evolved since 1969. According to the research, the number of young people spending Christmas Day alone has doubled over the past 55 years.

One in nine people now report they will be alone on the festive day. This marks a significant rise from the one in 20 in 1969.

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute, observed that Christmas seems“a little bit lonelier and less magical” today. However, he emphasised that the majority still cherish the holiday , with eight in 10 saying they enjoy it and nine in 10 planning to celebrate with family or friends.

“The proportion of people spending the day itself alone has doubled, we're less likely to say we enjoy it, and a lot less likely to think parents should encourage their children to believe in Santa,” PA Media quoted Professor Duffy as saying.

The trend is most noticeable among those aged 21 to 34, where 9% now expect to spend Christmas alone, compared to just 1% in 1969. Interestingly, the % of older adults (65 and above) who spend the day alone remains unchanged at 15%.

The study also found a decline in the religious significance of Christmas. Today, 60% of people view Christmas primarily as a family occasion rather than a religious one, compared to 53% in 1969.

This shift aligns with census data from the Office for National Statistics, which revealed that less than half of England and Wales identify as Christian, while those identifying with“no religion” have risen to 37.2% from 25.2% in 2011.

Christmas traditions persist

Despite these changes, some traditions persist. As per the study, 79% of people feel Christmas has become too commercialised, the same sentiment expressed by eight in 10 respondents in 1969.