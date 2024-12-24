New Centrepoint, Home Centre Stores At Doha Mall

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Home Centre launched its seventh store in Qatar last week at the new Doha Mall in Abu Hamour. Located on the first floor, the new store is curated to enhance customer's shopping experience and give ease and convenience to customers residing in the neighbourhood.

