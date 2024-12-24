Delhi’S 24/7 Water Supply: A Boon Or Political Gimmick? Residents Share Mixed Reactions

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Delhi Chief Atishi's inauguration of the long-awaited water project in Rajinder Nagar on Tuesday has marked a significant milestone in the city's infrastructure development. For the first time, 500 families in the area will receive round-the-clock access to clean drinking water directly through taps.

However, while some residents have welcomed the move with open arms, others have raised doubts, suggesting that it could be a stunt ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

IANS visited Rajinder Nagar to gauge the reactions of local residents to this development.

Neha, a local resident of Pandav Nagar, shared her positive experience with the new water supply system.

"It took about 15-20 days for drinking water to reach our house. Earlier, we used to rely on water tankers, but now drinking water fittings have been installed at our place, and we're finally getting clean water. The installation didn't cost us anything. So far, there have been no health issues. It took time because Delhi is huge, but it's clear that the AAP government has kept some of its promises," she explained.

On the other hand, Asha, another resident from Pandav Nagar, voiced a more skeptical opinion.

"Clean water started coming to our place a week ago. Before that, we had to manage with with dirty, muddy water. Water now comes in the morning between 6:30 and 8, and again in the evening. When it didn't come earlier, we had to survive on bottled water. AAP didn't think about this before, but now with elections approaching, they're doing this. I think Kejriwal's government is rolling out these schemes -- like the Delhi Sanjeevani Yojana and Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana -- just to garner votes in 2024. Let's see how long this continues," she said, casting doubt on the timing of the initiative.

Kamlesh, another local resident, expressed satisfaction with the new water supply project, alongside other government schemes.

"I'm happy as we are now getting fresh water 24 hours a day. We no longer need to wait for water tankers. Kejriwal has given us free buses, free electricity, and now fresh water. I hope he wins the elections again," she remarked, showing support for the AAP government's initiatives.

Devki, another resident from Rajinder Nagar, echoed similar sentiments, praising Kejriwal's leadership. "Now, we are getting fresh water. Kejriwal is doing a great job, and I hope he wins in the upcoming elections as well," she said.

Vikas, yet another resident, noted how the new water supply had improved their daily lives. "Earlier, we had to deal with dirty water. But now, we get fresh water directly without using a motor. It's saving us electricity, which is a huge benefit," he said.

Durgesh Pathak, the MLA from Rajinder Nagar, expressed his gratitude to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the water project.

"I am very lucky that Arvind Kejriwal brought this project to our constituency. I want to thank the entire team for their hard work. No one could have imagined that Delhi would get a 24-hour water supply, but we've made it happen. Right now, 500 houses are receiving water, and soon it will reach around 70,000 houses. This is just the beginning, and it's something that has been delivered, not just promised," the MLA said.

While the launch of the water supply project in Rajinder Nagar marks a significant achievement for the city, it remains to be seen whether this move is seen as a genuine effort to improve infrastructure or as a political tactic ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.