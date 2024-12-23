Kerala News: 3 VHP Activists Arrested For Threatening Govt School Teachers Over Christmas Celebrations In Palakkad

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Three Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists were arrested for allegedly threatening teachers of a school over Christmas celebrations in the Palakkad district of Kerala.

K Anilkumar, V Susasanan, and K Velayudhan were detained by the Chittoor in connection with the incident that took place on Friday at Nallepilly Government Upper Primary School in Palakkad.





According to a complaint filed by school authorities, the three VHP activists allegedly disrupted the school's Christmas celebrations, questioning teachers and students about their attire for the Christmas carol and verbally abusing the teachers in front of the students.

"The three persons were arrested on Saturday after booking them under charges of disrupting the duty of public servants and threatening," a top police officer said, as per a news agency PTI report.

The accused were later produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody, the officer added.

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Youth Congress staged a protest by conducting a symbolic Christmas carol, emphasising that such actions would not be tolerated in Kerala.

"The secular society of Kerala will reject these attempts," the protesters said.





VD Satheesan, the opposition leader, has accused the Sangh Parivar of attempting to disrupt communal harmony in the state.

Condemning the incident, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian urged the state government to take stringent action against the culprits to prevent such incidents from recurring.

While talking to reporters in New Delhi, Kurian said he supported the legal action taken by the state government against the accused in connection with the incident.

The Union minister also said that the Kerala government's decision to celebrate Christmas in state-run schools was a welcome move.

"I strongly condemn the incident. I request the Kerala government to take stringent legal action to not repeat such incidents anymore... Extending support to the legal action taken by the Kerala government," he said.