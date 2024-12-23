عربي


Indore Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 24, 2024: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures

Indore Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 24, 2024: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures


12/23/2024 9:00:58 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Indore recorded 21.98 °C on December 24, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 15.1 °C and 26.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 54% with a wind speed of 54 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:48 PM


Indore AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 164.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.


Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Indore is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.6 °C and a maximum of 27.17 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 45%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.


Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 164.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Indore for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.


Indore Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 25, 2024 21.98 Broken clouds
December 26, 2024 23.57 Overcast clouds
December 27, 2024 25.99 Scattered clouds
December 28, 2024 25.33 Moderate rain
December 29, 2024 23.92 Light rain
December 30, 2024 23.11 Sky is clear
December 31, 2024 23.67 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds
Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

