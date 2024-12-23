More Trouble For Allu Arjun As Congress MLC Files Complaint Over Pushpa 2 Scene: 'Disrespected Police'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) leader Teenmar Mallanna reportedly filed a complaint at the Medipalli Station against Telugu superstar Allu Arjun over a scene in his new movie Pushpa 2: The Rise. Besides the actor, the complaint names the movie's director, Sukumar and the producers.

Teenmar Mallanna is Congress's Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam MLC. In his complaint, he alleged that the scene in question disrespected the police force. According to South First, the scene in Pushpa 2 shows the protagonist urinating in a swimming pool while a police officer is in it.

The MLC described the scene as disrespectful and degrading to the dignity of law enforcement officers, NDTV reported.

A report in Q Group Media quoted Teenmar Mallanna as saying, "I watched the movie in the theatre, and some scenes were disturbing. In one particular scene, a sandalwood smuggler hits a police officer's car. After the officer falls into a swimming pool, he urinates in the pool, which is a humiliating portrayal of the police."

As per reports, the Congress MLC demanded action against the film's director, Sukumar, actor Allu Arjun , and producers. He urged authorities to take strict measures to address what he called an offensive portrayal of the police.

The fresh complaint came when the Pushpa actor Allu Arjun remains embroiled in another controversy that sparked following an incident on December 4. That day, Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya Theatre. A massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This led to a stampede and the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and critical injuries to her child.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blamed Allu Arjun for the tragedy, saying in the Assembly that police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns.

After the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a ₹50,000 bond. The actor dismissed allegations of misconduct, describing them as an attempt at "character assassination."

Hyderabad police reportedly issued a notice to Arjun, asking him to appear before them in connection with the Sandhya theatre incident that occurre during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, Allu Arjun has been asked to appear before the Chikkadpalli police on Tuesday at 11 am in connection with the incident.

