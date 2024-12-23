First Unit Of Ukrainian Legion Departs For Ukraine Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first unit of the Ukrainian Legion formed in Poland has already departed for Ukraine to continue training.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, in a comment to Liberty .

According to the diplomat, the next group of volunteers will sign contracts with the of Ukraine on January 10, 2025, and proceed to a training ground in Poland for further instruction.

“This is truly a success story, though some politicians or Russian propaganda attempt to portray it negatively. We, of course, would like the process to move faster, but it progresses as it does. We are working to make this information widely available across all EU countries and possibly beyond. We can only encourage this process through voluntary motivation, as this is an entirely voluntary unit. I am confident that our citizens who join will gain satisfaction from quality training,” said Bodnar.

He added that the training of the first volunteers in the Legion will continue at Ukrainian training grounds. The Ambassador did not disclose the number of volunteers.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 17, Defense Ministry Spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin stated that over 700 volunteers had applied to join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland, with the first group of soldiers already beginning training after taking the oath.