Worsbrough Crash: Man Dead, Toddler Fights For Life After Car Collides With Pedestrians
12/23/2024 9:00:59 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Worsbrough Crash: A man has died and a toddler was left critically injured following a crash involving a car and two pedestrians, Police have said. It happened in West Street in the Worsbrough area of Barnsley at around 11.40am on Sunday, when a blue VW Polo hit a wall and the pedestrians, a 56-year-old man and a one-year-old boy, South Yorkshire Police said.
The man died at the scene and the boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Also Read
He remained in a critical condition in hospital, the force said on Monday. The man's family was being supported by specialist officers.
The driver of the Volkswagen stopped at the scene and was assisting officers, the force said. Also Read
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said:“We're appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or access the online portal at
