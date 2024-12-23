'Until The Last Consequences I Will Be On Panama's Side': Colombian President Petro Supports The Country In The Face Of Trump's Statements

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) “Until the last consequences, I will be on the side of Panama and the defense of its sovereignty.” With these words, the president of Colombia,

Gustavo Petro, began a message published on the social X in response to the recent statements of the president-elect of the United States,

Donald Trump. threatened to demand the return of the

Panama Canal

if the transit fees currently charged for the interoceanic route are not reduced.

Petro stressed that, although he is willing to engage in dialogue with the new US government, he will not accept that the dignity of the Latin American peoples be compromised.

“If the new US government wants to talk business, we will talk business, face to face, and for the benefit of our people, but dignity will never be negotiated,” said the Colombian president.



These statements came shortly after Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino also responded to Trump's words. In a video released by the Panamanian government, Mulino stressed:“Every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent area belongs to Panama, and will continue to do so. The sovereignty and independence of our country are not negotiable.” Donald Trump then responded:“We'll see about that!” Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her support for Panama's government after Donald Trump's remarks. “Indeed, the Panama Canal belongs to the Panamanians,” she during her regular morning press conference. Petro also pointed out that Trump is wrong and that his statements could have serious consequences for the region.“If he does not want thousands of people to cross the Darien, increased by millions from Panama to Mexico, he must understand that it will depend on the prosperity and freedom of our people.





If he thinks it is expensive to pay to pass the Panama Canal in the hands of Panamanians, it will be much more expensive to plunge Panama, South America, Central America or Mexico into poverty,” he said.

The Colombian president added:“If they don't want us in the US, we must make all of the Americas prosperous in independence, freedom and democratic dignity.”

For his part, Trump, who will assume the presidency of the United States on January 20, complained this weekend about the“exorbitant” tariffs of the Panama Canal and warned that he will demand their“return” if“moral and legal” principles are not respected.