Pune Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 24, 2024: Warm Start At 16.46 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 25.45 °C on December 24, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.46 °C and 29.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 50% with a wind speed of 50 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:04 PM
Pune AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 189.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.57 °C and a maximum of 30.3 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 44%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 189.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 25, 2024
| 25.45
| Sky is clear
| December 26, 2024
| 26.18
| Sky is clear
| December 27, 2024
| 29.38
| Broken clouds
| December 28, 2024
| 29.05
| Few clouds
| December 29, 2024
| 27.10
| Scattered clouds
| December 30, 2024
| 28.13
| Few clouds
| December 31, 2024
| 29.27
| Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 23.81 °C
| Sky is clear
| Kolkata
| 22.37 °C
| Few clouds
| Chennai
| 25.38 °C
| Light rain
| Bengaluru
| 24.15 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Hyderabad
| 25.37 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 21.76 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 17.43 °C
| Light rain
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
