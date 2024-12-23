Fourth Festival Of Azerbaijani Vocalists: Celebration Of Classical Art

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 4th Festival of Azerbaijani Vocalists is underway in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and Bulbul Vocal School.

The opening took place at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, where a concert of teachers and students "Bulbul's Heritage" was presented and a scientific "Azerbaijani National Vocal" was held.

A concert of students of the Bulbul Vocal School and a concert in memory of People's Artist Shahlar Guliyev with the participation of soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater were held at the Bulbul Foundation.

A concert of People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, accompanied by the Chamber Ensemble of the Philharmonic under the direction of People's Artist Rafael Bayramov, was held at the Ganja State Philharmonic. The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic hosted the "Evening of Chamber Music" with the participation of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of People's Artist, conductor Fakhreddin Karimov.

On December 23, the conference and concert salon named after Fikrat Amirov will present the program "New Works" - new songs and romances of composers, and the Bulbul Foundation will host a concert "Arias and Romances of Russian Composers" with the participation of soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

On December 24, the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic will host the closing ceremony of the festival with the participation of soloists, orchestra, choir of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. Conductor - People's Artist Javanshir Jafarov, choirmaster - Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.