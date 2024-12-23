Fourth Festival Of Azerbaijani Vocalists: Celebration Of Classical Art
The 4th Festival of Azerbaijani Vocalists is underway in Baku,
Azernews reports.
The event is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan
Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet
Theater and Bulbul Vocal School.
The opening took place at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory,
where a concert of teachers and students "Bulbul's Heritage" was
presented and a scientific seminar "Azerbaijani National Vocal" was
held.
A concert of students of the Bulbul Vocal School and a concert
in memory of People's Artist Shahlar Guliyev with the participation
of soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet
Theater were held at the Bulbul Foundation.
A concert of People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, accompanied by
the Chamber Ensemble of the Philharmonic under the direction of
People's Artist Rafael Bayramov, was held at the Ganja State
Philharmonic. The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic hosted the
"Evening of Chamber Music" with the participation of the Azerbaijan
State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of People's Artist,
conductor Fakhreddin Karimov.
On December 23, the conference and concert salon named after
Fikrat Amirov will present the program "New Works" - new songs and
romances of composers, and the Bulbul Foundation will host a
concert "Arias and Romances of Russian Composers" with the
participation of soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera
and Ballet Theater.
On December 24, the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic will
host the closing ceremony of the festival with the participation of
soloists, orchestra, choir of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera
and Ballet Theater. Conductor - People's Artist Javanshir Jafarov,
choirmaster - Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva.
