At Least 60% Of Ammo Used By Russia Against Ukraine Supplied By North Korea CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 60% of the ammunition Russia uses to strike Ukraine is obtained from North Korea.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to Ukrinform.

Satellite images show that North Korea is increasingly supplying ammunition to Russia and expanding its weapons production to support the Russian Federation.

According to Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the CPD and officer of Ukraine's Defense Forces, 60% of the artillery and mortar shells currently used by Russia in Ukraine come from Pyongyang.

“North Korean ammunition sustains Russia's defense,” he stated.

Satellite imagery reveals that North Korea is expanding the area of its Hwasong-11 ballistic missile production complex (known in the West as KN-23 and KN-24), which Russia has used to attack Ukraine.

in

According to information from Washington and Seoul, North Korea has sent approximately 20,000 containers of ammunition to Russia, ranging from 122 mm and 152 mm artillery shells to advanced Hwasong-11 ballistic missiles.

It is noted that nearly 200 North Korean ammunition factories are currently operating at full capacity, with Russia supplying fuel and equipment to sustain weapons production in Pyongyang.

As previously reported, according to South Korean military data, North Korea is preparing to send additional troops and strike drones to Russia.