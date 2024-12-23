With 20 Pc Decline In Wholesale Prices, Govt Urges Retailers To Follow Suit

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 23 (KNN) In a recent meeting with retail representatives, officials called for a reduction in consumer pulse prices to reflect the significant drop in wholesale rates.



Industry data indicates that wholesale prices of various pulses, including tur, masur, chana, moong, yellow peas, and urad, have decreased by 5-20 per cent over the past two months, yet retail prices have remained largely unchanged.

During discussions between Food and Consumer Affairs officials and industry stakeholders, the government pressed for a 15-20 per cent reduction in retail prices for certain pulse varieties, according to industry sources who spoke anonymously.



The government has indicated it may increase the distribution of Bharat brand pulses in the open market if retailers fail to adjust their prices accordingly.

Market conditions have become more favorable due to anticipated strong kharif harvest yields and substantial imports of yellow peas and chana.



Most pulse varieties, with the exception of chana, are trading below last year's prices.

Satish Upadhyay, Secretary, Indian Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), confirms the downward trend, reporting a 20 per cent reduction in whole tur prices, 10 per cent in chana and yellow peas, and 5-10 per cent in masur and urad.



He also points out that kabuli chana and rajma prices are showing bearish trends. The increased availability of affordable winter vegetables has contributed to reduced pulse demand, further easing price pressures in the market.

(KNN Bureau)