Why Personalised Gifts Are The Real Winners During The Holiday Season

Author: Diletta Acuti

(MENAFN- The Conversation) As the holiday season approaches, many people ponder the same question: how can you give a gift that truly stands out? For some, gift-giving is a genuine joy, while for others, it feels more like a chore. In the rush to find something suitable, many of us have resorted to the last-minute gift card, whether for a spa day at one of 253 partner wellness centers or a couple of laps around a race track in a luxury sports car.

No matter the choice, the holiday season often involves a significant commitment. According to a CSA survey for Cofidis (Christmas 2024), French consumers plan to spend an average of €497 on holiday expenses, including €323 for gifts and €132 for food. While the monetary value of a gift undoubtedly plays a role in its appreciation, it's not the only factor. Our research highlights a less obvious yet impactful aspect of gift-giving: vicarious pride.

The value of personal investment

Vicarious pride arises when recipients mirror the pride felt by the gift-giver after putting thought and effort into creating something unique. A gift holds greater value when the giver invests personally in its selection or creation. Personalisation, whether by adding initials, choosing specific colours, or selecting scents for a custom perfume, is a powerful way to enhance a gift's significance. It transforms a mass-produced item into a unique and meaningful object tailored to the recipient. In a market saturated with generic products, personalized gifts stand out as a thoughtful and intentional choice

Sometimes, friends simply buy gifts; other times, they go the extra mile by“creating” a gift that reflects their relationship with the recipient. By doing so, they showcase creativity and effort, crafting something unique that fosters pride and strengthens the bond.

Brands leading the way

Pride doesn't stem solely from one's own achievements – it can also come from appreciating the effort of others . That's why the “best gifts” evoke joy and surprise while requiring sacrifice and altruism from the giver. Personalisation elevates a gift from an object to a meaningful experience.

Recognising this, many brands now offer platforms for customising items ranging from watches and mugs to calendars and T-shirts . For example, 24Bottles allows customers to add text, logos, or designs to their lightweight stainless steel bottles, aligning them with their eco-friendly ethos. Similarly, French cosmetic brand Aroma Zone offers natural ingredients for DIY skincare and shampoo customisation. These platforms not only cater to personalisation trends but also create opportunities for brands to connect deeply with their customers.

Making personalisation simpler

For personalised gifts to become a more accessible option, brands need to simplify the customisation process – especially during the hectic holiday season. Streamlining this process can help alleviate the time crunch many shoppers face. Brands can also enhance the gifting experience by encouraging personalisation through thoughtful details, such as labeling items with the giver's name or sharing a brief story about the customisation process. These small touches reinforce the connection between the giver and the recipient, making the gift even more memorable.

Research shows that recipients tend to cherish personalised gifts longer. The emotional connection to the item, given the effort behind its creation, often leads recipients to handle it with care, repair it if it breaks, and delay replacing it. Personalised gifts are no ordinary objects – they carry sentimental value and foster a deeper bond between the recipient and the giver.

Whether it's a custom chocolate bar or a handmade piece of jewelry, well-thought-out gifts create lasting impressions. They embody care, creativity, and effort, leaving a meaningful impact that goes beyond the holiday season.

This article was originally published in French