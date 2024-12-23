Bengaluru Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 24, 2024: Warm Start At 17.54 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
Date
12/23/2024 9:00:58 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 24.15 °C on December 24, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.54 °C and 27.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 55% with a wind speed of 55 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 05:59 PM
Bengaluru AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 105.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.09 °C and a maximum of 26.39 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 55%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 105.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 25, 2024
| 24.15
| Scattered clouds
| December 26, 2024
| 25.40
| Light rain
| December 27, 2024
| 24.19
| Light rain
| December 28, 2024
| 23.91
| Light rain
| December 29, 2024
| 24.46
| Scattered clouds
| December 30, 2024
| 24.52
| Broken clouds
| December 31, 2024
| 24.92
| Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024
Also Read
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 23.81 °C
| Sky is clear
| Kolkata
| 22.37 °C
| Few clouds
| Chennai
| 25.38 °C
| Light rain
| Bengaluru
| 24.15 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Hyderabad
| 25.37 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 21.76 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 17.43 °C
| Light rain
| Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Warm start at 19.7 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
MENAFN23122024007365015876ID1109025566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.