Publishers Newswire Announces BOOKS TO BOOKMARK List For Q4 2024: 15 Great Reads To Check Out

Image caption: Books to Bookmark for Q4 2024.

“The diversity of new books for children, self-help, and romantic fiction really exploded again in 2024,” says PNW editor and publisher, Christopher Laird Simmons, who has worked in the publishing world since the late '70s, and is also CEO of the website's parent company, NEOTROPE.“While the threat of A.I. based publishing spam threatens the future of books as we know them, the creativity of real authors, life experiences and first-hand imagination is unlikely to be quashed anytime soon by such technology.”

BOOKS WORTH A LOOK FOR Q4 2024:

(alphabetical order by book title)

:: BE THE CHANGE FOR YOUR DOG: LIFE LESSONS FROM DOGS TO INSPIRE RATHER THAN CONTROL

Personal coach, animal communicator, and dog trainer Arianne De Rond's new book,“Be the Change for Your Dog: Life Lessons from Dogs to Inspire Rather than Control” (ISBN: 978-0228855408), is a thought-provoking guide offers readers a journey of self-discovery and personal growth, led by the wisdom of their closest companions – their dogs.“Be the Change for Your Dog” encourages readers to look beyond conventional dog training and delve into the lessons that dogs can teach about life, love, and inner peace. With warmth and insight.

:: CHASING SHADOWS

Lauren Gouin's debut poetry collection,“Chasing Shadows” (ISBN: 978-1998190546), draws from her own heartache, is inspired by the introspective style of contemporary poets like Rupi Kaur, and crafts a narrative that resonates with anyone who has ever questioned their path in life.“Chasing Shadows” presents the story of a woman navigating life on autopilot. When the stability she once knew is shattered by an unclear diagnosis and the COVID-19 pandemic, she is forced to embark on an inward journey, exploring the uncharted territories of her mind and heart.

:: CITY SWIMMERS & OTHER STORIES

Acclaimed poet, painter and filmmaker Steve Clark's new book“City Swimmers & Other Stories” (ISBN: 979-8990416710; paperback), is a collection of 10 short stories exploring the complexities of human relationships and the search for meaning in modern life.“'City Swimmers' is a slyly funny, very finely detailed and well-formed collection – each story standing on it is own while still being a believable sibling to the others.

:: CURVEBALLS: UNLOCKING YOUR POTENTIAL THROUGH PERSONAL GROWTH AND INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC

Canadian songwriter, keynote speaker, entrepreneur, and author Gail Taylor's new book“Curveballs: Unlocking Your Potential Through Personal Growth and Inspirational Music” (ISBN: 978-1779622013) offers readers a blueprint for embracing authenticity, and living with purpose. This unique personal-growth book combines life-changing strategies with music, creating an interactive experience that encourages readers to embrace their authentic selves and unlock their full potential.

:: FOR THE LOVE OF MY SISTER

In Lynn Gallant Blackburn's powerful new book,“For the Love of My Sister” (ISBN: 978-1779620699), the author seeks to honor the memory of her sister Paula Gallant, who was tragically murdered through domestic violence in 2005. Through her writing, Lynn channels a message of hope and perseverance while advocating for legislative changes to support victims of intimate partner violence.

:: I'LL CALL YOU MINE

Romance and suspense novelist Sharon L. Clark ushers in a new series,“I'll Call You Mine” (ISBN: 979-8886533033), the first in Clark's Enderlin Calling series. When Katie Parker flees San Francisco for her small Midwestern hometown, she expects to leave behind an obsessed admirer. Being back in her family home gives her a sense of safety, her new job gives her purpose...and her coworker Ben Collins lights a spark she's been missing for far too long.

:: MUTUALITY – THE FUTURE OF TRUST: THE EXECUTIVE'S HANDBOOK, ENABLING MUTUALITY TO COGNITIVELY TRANSFORM ORGANISATIONS

A mew book by Matthew Byrne and Denis Jenkins,“Mutuality – the Future of Trust: The Executive's Handbook, Enabling Mutuality to Cognitively Transform Organisations” (ISBN: 978-1068933387), offers a cutting-edge approach to transforming organisational systems through the power of relational trust.“Mutuality” is more than just a guide. It's a strategic tool for leaders eager to build trust-based cultures and tackle today's challenges.

:: OUR GLOBAL CRISIS

Brian D. McLean, a passionate conservationist and environmentalist, cites an urgent and insightful exploration of the environmental challenges facing humanity today in his new book,“Our Global Crisis” (ISBN: 978-0993607226).“Our Global Crisis” takes readers on a journey through the environmental and societal patterns that have led to the downfall of great civilizations. It explores how climate change, rampant consumerism, and humanity's ongoing exploitation of the planet are pushing us closer to a tipping point.

:: PAIN REMIXED: NAVIGATING LIFE WITH TRAUMA, GRIEF, DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY

Joe Lyons-Rising's“Pain Remixed: Navigating Life with Trauma, Grief, Depression and Anxiety” (ISBN: 978-1779622167) is a deeply personal and inspiring account of his journey through trauma, grief, and mental health struggles. Through heartfelt storytelling and practical advice, Lyons-Rising offers readers not just hope but actionable steps to reclaim happiness in the face of adversity.

:: PRESSED: RECRUITMENT BY FORCE

In W Blair Doman's gripping historical fiction novel,“Pressed: Recruitment by Force” (ISBN: 978-0228815914), theauthor sheds light on the lives disrupted by England's practice of impressment – the forced recruitment of men and boys for naval service – during the 1700s and 1800s. This novel offers a poignant look at the human cost of war and the plight of those who endured it unwillingly.

:: READING, WRITING, ARITHMETIC & RECYCLING VOLUME 1

Author Barry Brenner's debut children's picture story book,“Reading, Writing, Arithmetic & Recycling, Vol. 1” (ISBN: 979-8218168292) focuses on a mission to teach the“4th R” for a sustainable future. Available in both English and Spanish, the book engages young readers ages 4-8 through the adventures of two superheroes as they meet the challenges of recycling in their school and community. With a vision for a cleaner and more sustainable world, the book is designed to teach children the importance of recycling, a skill that's crucial to their future.

:: SAFETY DOG DIEGO GETS ADOPTED

Angel and Tracey Jimenez's new children's book“Safety Dog Diego Gets Adopted” (ISBN: 979-8341058088), introduces the heartwarming tale of a lively French Bulldog puppy, Diego, who is adopted and becomes an important safety figure, teaching kids practical tips on staying safe in their everyday lives. Based on the real-life adventures of their own beloved French Bulldog, Angel and Tracey have turned Diego's story into an educational and fun children's series. The first book recounts Diego's adoption and his journey to becoming a“Safety Dog,” sharing valuable safety lessons in a way that is both engaging and fun for young readers.

:: SMELLING DAISIES

A thrilling new time-travel romance that puts the fate of its characters into your hands, is“Smelling Daisies” (ISBN: 978-1779418647), co-written by Elysia and Mark Stevens. Their historical romance debut follows Daisy, a smart-mouthed Canadian soldier, who takes a much-needed trip after serving overseas – only to find herself transported back in time to a war-weary Scotland besieged by the vicious English army. Daisy's fate is in the reader's hands, who can visit the author's website to vote on the events of the series's next book.

:: SPIRIENCE: EXPERIENCING PEACE AND PROSPERITY THROUGH SPIRITUALITY AND SCIENCE

A new book, co-authored by a trio of distinguished experts, explores how the fusion of ancient wisdom and modern scientific advancements can offer readers a roadmap for achieving peace and prosperity in their lives and the world.“Spirience: Experiencing Peace and Prosperity through Spirituality and Science” (ISBN: 978-1779621238) readers embark on an enlightening journey that bridges the teachings of ancient India with the latest developments in modern science. The lead author, Mahamahopadhyay Bhadreshdas Swami, conceived the creative title, which is a blend of two words: spirituality and science.

:: THE RED HORSE OF THE APOCALYPSE: THE SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE, REVENGE, AND CONQUEST

In Simon Chop's new book,“The Red Horse of the Apocalypse: The Spirit of Violence, Revenge, and Conquest” (ISBN: 978-0228846253), the author uncovers the tragic and violent power struggles that have plagued South Sudan, offering an eye-opening exploration of the world's youngest nation. Through a compelling narrative, Chop examines how the forces of violence, tribalism, and revenge have shaped South Sudan's history, from its long fight for independence to the catastrophic civil war that followed.

