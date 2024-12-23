Currencynewsbreaks The Microcap Conference: Premier Event For Microcap Investors Returns In 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Microcap , recognized as the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., is set to make a significant return from Jan. 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This prestigious event will convene over 150 microcap companies and more than 500 investors, offering a unique for one-on-one meetings, company presentations and expert discussions. Attendees can anticipate a comprehensive agenda filled with networking opportunities, insightful presentations and engaging entertainment, all designed to foster meaningful connections within the microcap investment community.

To view the full press release, visit



About The Microcap Conference

The Microcap Conference offers a prime opportunity for microcap executives and investors to connect, engage and explore the most important issues shaping the industry. For more information and to register for the event, visit

The Microcap Conference

website.

About CurrencyNewsWire

CurrencyNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a state-of-the-art digital hub that aggregates and disseminates news and information covering the fast-moving financial markets. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers:

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . CNW covers companies, currencies and events that impact traditional fiat currencies and their market dynamics; cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies and digital assets; the Federal Reserve's policies and their influence on financial markets; global economic and monetary trends and their far-reaching influence; regulatory changes and their implication; as well as banking, finance, financial innovations, and investment strategies.

CNW is the central platform for understanding the multifaceted world of currencies and finance.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CurrencyNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CurrencyNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

CurrencyNewsWire

is powered by

IBN