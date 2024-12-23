Currencynewsbreaks The Microcap Conference: Premier Event For Microcap Investors Returns In 2025
Date
12/23/2024
The Microcap conference , recognized as the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., is set to make a significant return from Jan. 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This prestigious event will convene over 150 microcap companies and more than 500 investors, offering a unique platform for one-on-one meetings, company presentations and expert discussions. Attendees can anticipate a comprehensive agenda filled with networking opportunities, insightful presentations and engaging entertainment, all designed to foster meaningful connections within the microcap investment community.
