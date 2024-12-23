HMC Teams Up With IHI To Enhance Healthcare Quality, Safety

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced its partnership with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) to expand access to critical healthcare quality and patient safety education.

In its press release issued on Monday, HMC said this collaboration marks a milestone in professional development by offering the renowned IHI Open School courses in Arabic for the first time.

It added that this long-standing partnership between HMC and IHI reflects a shared commitment to enhancing healthcare quality and safety globally.

HMC's Chief of Patient Experience and Director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute Nasser Al Naimi emphasized the significance of this initiative. He stated, "By making these courses available in Arabic, we ensure that healthcare professionals across Qatar and the region can access critical learning in quality, safety, population health, and person-centered care, while enhancing their skills to deliver high-quality healthcare. This aligns with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030."

In turn, President and CEO of IHI Dr. Kedar Mate lauded the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to work with HMC to bring the IHI Open School to more people through Arabic translations. This initiative will enable a broader audience to benefit from learning about proven improvement methodologies and practices, advancing healthcare quality and safety across the region."

IHI Open School provides an on-demand learning platform that empowers healthcare professionals, students, and institutions to develop leadership and improvement skills. The courses are available to healthcare staff across Qatar's healthcare sector.

