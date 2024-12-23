QNL Hosts Competition To Celebrate Father Amir's Achievements

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar National Library (QNL) has celebrated the winners of a student competition that recognised Qatar's achievements under the leadership of the Father Amir Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.



The award ceremony, according to an official statement from QNL, featured valuable prizes for the top three winners in each competition category, which brought together primary and preparatory school students from across the country on the occasion of Qatar National Day.



Participants conducted extensive research to explore His Highness Father Amir's pivotal role in shaping Qatar's modern identity and his contributions to education, culture, foreign policy and humanitarian efforts.



The competition was divided into two categories: poster design and article writing. Primary school students created innovative posters that visually depicted key moments in Qatar's renaissance while preparatory school students wrote insightful essays, on Qatar's economic and social development, foreign policy, and humanitarian legacy.



Maha al-Naimi, an Information Service Librarian, QNL, said the competition aligns with the library's efforts to enable youth to gain deeper insight into Qatar's history and the legacy of its leaders.



“Empowering youth to understand our history is essential to preserving our nation's cultural heritage. The competition highlighted the visionary leadership of His Highness the Father Amir and provided students with a platform to express their creativity in documenting his rich legacy,” she said.



Submissions were assessed based on students' creativity and ability to showcase the profound impact of His Highness Father Amir's leadership on the nation's development, as well as their effective use of sources-with a particular emphasis on referencing materials from QNL.



Through such initiatives, QNL furthers its mission to educate and empower the community-particularly youth-by fostering a deeper connection to Qatar's traditions and history.

