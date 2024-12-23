Slovak Opposition Criticizes Fico's Meeting With Putin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Slovak opposition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) has criticized Prime Robert Fico's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, calling the talks a betrayal of the country and its allies.

The statement was published on the party's website , Ukrinform reports.

“Robert Fico is a disgrace to Slovakia. Negotiating anything with Putin, whose hands are covered in blood, is a betrayal not only of our country and its foreign policy, but also of our EU and allies. Robert Fico is not behaving like a leader of a sovereign country, but like a common collaborator,” said Branislav Gröhling, head of SaS.

According to him, Slovakia finds itself in international isolation with Fico's visit to Moscow.

“We are telling Vladimir Putin and all... pro-Russian politicians that Robert Fico does not speak for the entire nation,” Gröhling added.

As Ukrinform reported, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico flew to Moscow on Sunday and met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to him, the visit was a response to Ukraine's reluctance to continue gas transit from Russia to Europe.

Czech FM calls Putin mass murderer and criticizes's visit

This year, the contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, signed between Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gazprom, expires.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine's agreement with Russia on gas transit, which expires on January 1, 2025, will not be extended.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to transit gas to European countries if it is not gas of Russian orig n.