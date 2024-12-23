Iran Air to increase flight frequency between Bandar Abbas, Doha

(MENAFN) Iran’s national airline, Iran Air (Homa), has announced that starting December 23, it will increase its flight frequency between Bandar Abbas, a southern Iranian city, and Doha, the capital of Qatar. This move is part of the airline’s strategy to expand its network within the Persian Gulf region. The decision reflects Homa's efforts to enhance connectivity between Iran and Qatar, two countries with growing trade and diplomatic ties.



According to the airline’s report, the new schedule will include two weekly flights. These flights will take place on Mondays and Thursdays, providing more flexibility for passengers traveling between the two cities. The new schedule is designed to accommodate both business and leisure travelers, offering additional options for those wishing to fly to Doha from Bandar Abbas.



On Mondays, an ATR aircraft will depart from Bandar Abbas at 09:50 local time, arriving in Doha before heading back to Bandar Abbas at 12:30. This early flight will provide an efficient travel option for those looking to return on the same day. On Thursdays, the flight will leave Bandar Abbas at 13:00, returning from Doha at 15:30, which is more convenient for passengers in the afternoon.



The expansion of flights by Iran Air is expected to boost passenger traffic between the two cities and further strengthen Iran’s aviation presence in the Gulf region. It reflects the airline’s commitment to meeting the demand for international travel while enhancing regional connectivity.

