'Bahut Cheekhe Hum, Nahi Roka...': UP Men Recall Horror Of Being Dragged By Truck On Agra Highway Video
Date
12/23/2024 8:13:41 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man with his head sticking out of a moving truck, his bike, and another man stuck inside recall how their lives were saved from the gut-wrenching horror.
On Sunday night, a man trapped under a moving truck was filmed screaming for help as the vehicle continued to drag him on the Agra highway.
